The first two rounds of the state softball tournament are being held in Mankato while individual competition ion the boys' tennis tournament starts in the Twin Cities. The action starts this morning and you can get the latest updates here.
For updates on the softball tournament, which opens with the 4A quarterfinals at 9 a.m., click here.
Brackets and results for the tennis tournament are here. The Star Tribune tennis hub is here.
Our high school Live Blog, which includes updates from Star Tribune reporters and others on social media around the state, is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Vettel, Leclerc 1-2 in final practice at Canadian GP
Sebastian Vettel was fastest ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in final practice for the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.
Sports
Ash Barty wins French Open final for 1st Grand Slam title
Ash Barty decided to take a break from tennis in 2014 to play cricket. After almost two years away, the Australian returned to the tour, and that career choice paid off in a big way Saturday with her first Grand Slam title.
Sports
The Latest: Ash Barty beats Vondrousova to win French Open
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
MN United
Host France opens World Cup with a 4-0 win over South Korea
France's women took a first step to follow in the World Cup footsteps of the French men.
MN United
Croatia back on track, beats Wales 2-1 in Euro qualifier
World Cup finalist Croatia put its 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign back on track with a 2-1 victory over Wales on Saturday.James Lawrence scored an…