The Minnesota Wild didn't make the NHL playoffs, but its Iowa minor-league team, which plays in Des Moines, is in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs against Chicago.
Games 1 and 2 of the series are Wednesday and Thursday.
Here are some links that will keep you up on the latest:
Iowa Wild team website
Listen to the playoff games on KNXO radio
Watch the games on AHL-TV (pay site)
Calder Cup playoff schedule, scores
Iowa playoff roster | statistics
The opponents: Chicago Wolves web site
