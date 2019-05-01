The Minnesota Wild didn't make the NHL playoffs, but its Iowa minor-league team, which plays in Des Moines, is in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs against Chicago.

Games 1 and 2 of the series are Wednesday and Thursday.

Here are some links that will keep you up on the latest:

Iowa Wild team website

Listen to the playoff games on KNXO radio

Watch the games on AHL-TV (pay site)

Calder Cup playoff schedule, scores

Iowa playoff roster | statistics



The opponents: Chicago Wolves web site