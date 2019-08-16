After being delayed by rain, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team plays its opening game in the Little League World Series at noon today against Bowling Green, Ky.

The Coon Rapids team will be in the green jerseys with "Midwest" across the front.

The game will be shown on ESPN. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you can log in here to watch the game.

If you can't watch the game, you can follow the play-by-play and get in-game statistics by clicking here. Setting up a free account is required to access some of the features.

Winning the opener would put Coon Rapids in a second-round game against Virginia at 10 a.m. Sunday. A loss in the double-elimination tournament would have the team facing Rhode Island at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Coon Rapids-Andover is the first Minnesota team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 2010, when Plymouth-New Hope represented the Midwest. Here's a list of the Minnesota teams that have gone to the World Series over the years.

Coon Rapids second baseman Maddie Freking in the first girl to play in the World Series since pitcher Mo'ne Davis in 2014, and the 19th girl overall in the 72-year history of the tournament. The complete list is here.

More information about Little League baseball is here.

Here are other Star Tribune stories about the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers: