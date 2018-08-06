Patchy fog across the south metro is slowing the morning commute with the biggest impacts along Hwy. 169 across the Minnesota River bridge.

Look for slow traffic from Canterbury Road up to I-494 At 7:25 a.m., northbound I-35W is also moving slow due to the fog in Lakeville. Add in a crash near Black Dog Road in Burnsville and you've got a 20-minute drive from County Road 70 up to I-494.

On the north side, a stall on southbound I-35W at 95th Avenue has created a small traffic snarl.

In downtown Minneapolis, look for some congestion entering the work zone on westbound I-94 near Hiawatha Avenue.

Be aware of new ramp closures that begin today along the Crosstown in Edina. The ramp from eastbound Crosstown to southbound Hwy. 169 closed this morning. The ramp from eastbound Hwy. 212 to eastbound Hwy. 169/Crosstown also closed Monday morning.