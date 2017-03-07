Seemingly an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink lineup patched together for the night after Billy Joel’s ballpark concert, Target Field will welcome country-pop stars Florida Georgia Line, ’90s boy band Backstreet Boys and “Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly on July 29. Ticket info has not yet been announced.

The doubled-up pairing with Joel’s July 28 gig is the same cost-saving game plan employed last summer at U.S. Bank Stadium, when promoter Live Nation took over the football stadium for one weekend to host Luke Bryan and Metallica on back-to-back nights using the same stage production. Target Field has only hosted two concerts on one weekend once before, when Kenny Chesney played two nights there in 2015.

Florida Georgia Line and Nelly are touring together all summer. The country duo and the hip-hop star have made for strange bedfellows since 2012, when Nelly guested on a hit version of FGL’s single “Cruise.”

The Backstreet Boys will join the tour in only three cities to help fill stadiums, also including Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago. Backstreet has been back in action for almost a decade now playing to the grown-up, credit-card-wielding versions of its former teenage fans. The quintet of “I Want It That Way” and “As Long As You Love Me” fame is currently in the midst of a well-received Las Vegas residency, which its members plugged about 40 times during their 30-minute performance at the KDWB Jingle Ball in December.

This will be FGL’s first stadium-headlining show in town after previously performing with Bryan at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015. Singing partners Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley have racked up a steady string of top 10 country hits in recent years, including “H.O.L.Y.,” “Sun Daze,” “Dirt” and “May We All.” The duo’s current single is titled “God, Your Mama and Me.” No, that’s not a joke.