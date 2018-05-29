British rockers Florence + the Machine will make their second arena-headlining appearance in Minnesota on Oct. 20, playing Target Center with indie-pop singer Perfume Genius. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $40-$100 via AXS.com, the arena box office or 888-9-AXS-TIX.
Golden-voiced, redheaded London powerhouse Florence Welch and her “Dog Days Are Over”-hitmaking band are hitting the road again behind their fourth album, “High as Hope,” which lands June 29. The first single “Hunger” has been earning a decent smattering of radio play since its release in early May. The group last played in town to about 9,000 fans at Xcel Energy Center in 2016.
While Seattle's up-and-comer Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) has his own dramatic charm similar to Welch, some of the other stops on F+TM’s 23-city tour feature the wham-bam opening duo of St. Vincent and Minneapolis expat Lizzo. Ah well, you can’t win ‘em all.
