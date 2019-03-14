Heavy rains and runoff from fast-melting snow put roads across the metro area and southern Minnesota underwater Thursday morning while a snowstorm packing heavy winds crippled travel across far northwestern Minnesota and much of North Dakota.

In Minnesota, flood warnings were in effect for southern Dakota, all of Goodhue and eastern Rice counties just south of the metro area. A flood watch remained in effect for the southern half of the state where rivers and creeks were starting to flow out of their banks.

By midmorning, standing or flowing water was reported on rural roads near Dennison, Minn., the National Weather Service said. In Cannon Falls, police reported lane closures on Hwy. 52 due to flooding in ditches. North of town, Hwy. 20 was closed between Cannon Falls and Miesville, prompting police to warn drivers to be cautious as pooling water could be deeper than it looks.

Portions of three state highways in southeastern Minnesota were shut down due to flooding, including Hwy. 16 south of Lanesboro, Hwy. 60 at Hwy. 61 in Wabasha and Hwy. 74 between Beaver and Weaver, said Mike Dougherty of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Water was also covering lanes on Interstate 90 in Austin, on Hwy. 169 north of Mankato and on Hwy. 99 east of Le Center, according to MnDOT. As much as 1.5 inches of rain has fallen across parts of southern Minnesota since Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“Other highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists,” Dougherty said.

Francis Rotenberger, of Rapid City, S.D., walks home through Memorial Park in the snow in downtown Rapid City Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Standing water on highways held up metro area commuters Thursday. The left lane of Interstate 35W at County Road 96 in Arden Hills was swamped with water and closed during the peak of the commute. Potholes wreaked havoc for a handful of drivers who struck gaping holes in the asphalt in the construction zone near Lake Street.

“Rain and traffic is creating challenges there,” said MnDOT spokeswoman Chris Krueger. “We are out there doing what we can.”

In northwestern Minnesota, blizzard conditions have authorities advising no travel due to whiteout conditions. Across the border in North Dakota, where winds are blowing between 35 and 55 mph, Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to the Canadian border and Interstate 94 is closed from Fargo to Bismarck. Highway 2 is closed from Devils Lake to Grand Forks.

Most major roads across eastern North Dakota and the Red River Valley have become impassable due to whiteout conditions and significant drifting have caused many motorists to become stranded, the weather service said.

“Do not travel in these conditions if you do not have to,” the weather service said. “These is a reason interstates are closed and travel is not advised.”