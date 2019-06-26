The state's individual health insurance market got even smaller last year, according to a new state report, but the annual rate of decline slowed significantly.

It's another sign of relative stability in a market that's undergone big changes with the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) including premium spikes and plummeting enrollment followed by rate declines the last two years.

The report issued this month by the state Commerce Department comes a few weeks before state insurance regulators are scheduled to release on July 9 requested rate changes from health insurers for 2020. Final rates will be released in the fall.

"The individual market's enrollment is now fairly stable," Commerce says in the report, which says that 141,110 people bought individual policies during 2018, down from about 300,000 people during 2015.

The ACA brought sweeping changes beginning in 2014 to the market where individuals buy health insurance. The market is a key source of coverage for people under age 65 who are self-employed and those who don't get health plan benefits from their employer.

The federal health law made it illegal for health insurers to deny coverage to people based on pre-existing health problems. It also created government-run websites like MNsure in Minnesota where people could shop for coverage and qualify for tax credits that lower premium costs.

Insurers guessed wrong, however, in setting rates for 2014 and 2015 and racked up big losses as claims outpaced premiums. The dynamic between premium revenue and claims expense is expressed in terms of the "medical loss ratio," or MLR. Every year in June, Commerce publishes a report on the ratio in Minnesota.

From 2014-16, the MLR across Minnesota's individual market was so high — 101%, 116% and 105%, Commerce says — that carriers overall were paying out more money for medical bills than they collected in premium revenue. With premium hikes, however, the ratio plummeted to 75% in 2017. The new report shows the ratio in 2018 was just 63%.

The lower the ratio, the greater the chance that health insurers are turning a profit.

"The loss ratio is a measure of how much premium revenue collected by a health plan company was spent on medical care," the report says. "Revenue not used to pay medical expenses is used for health plan administration, marketing, taxes, other expenses and net income."

A Star Tribune review of annual MLR reports from Commerce shows enrollment in the individual market declined by more than 54,000 people between 2015 and 2016, and declined by another 87,000 people the following year. The new report shows enrollment in the market declined by about 8,000 people, or 6%, between 2017 and 2018.

On a per-person basis, annual premiums in the individual market declined from $6,533 in 2017 to $6,177 last year, according to the Star Tribune analysis of Commerce data.

The continued enrollment decline at a time when average premiums got smaller isn't surprising considering how costly the coverage remains, said Patsy Riley of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for insurers. In addition, 2018 saw new coop health plans emerge for farmers who previously bought in the individual market, Riley said in a statement.

"Even though Minnesota's premiums are some of the lowest in the country, premiums are still so expensive because care is still so expensive," Riley said.

As the individual market has gotten smaller, enrollment via MNsure has increased as more Minnesotans take advantage of tax credits made possible by the health law. In May, just over 100,000 people were buying individual policies via MNsure, according to materials presented this month to the health exchange's board of directors.