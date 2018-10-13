A 27-year-old Bloomington man trying to escape from the law in St. Paul jumped out an eighth-floor apartment window.

The good news for him is that he survived. But now he’s headed to jail.

The failed escape began about 5 a.m. Thursday when bail bond agents arrived at an apartment at 750 Milton St. in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood in search of Travis Blanche, St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders said. A woman who answered the door said Blanche had fled out the window — eight stories up.

When police arrived, he was on the pavement, where St. Paul Fire Department medics tended to his injuries. He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for serious head and shoulder injuries. He’s been booked into jail, Linders said.

Blanche is wanted in Hennepin County on three warrants that include fleeing police in a vehicle and possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court for illegal possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, Linders said.