A weather system moving eastward through Minnesota overnight dumped “incredible” amounts of rain Thursday in several east-central counties, prompting flash flood warnings in a widespread area including Brainerd, Mora, Hinckley, Aitkin and Lake Vermilion.

Some areas received more than 6 inches of rain in just a few hours before and after sunrise, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, adding that the precipitation totals could prove to be historic.

“These rainfall rates ... are INCREDIBLE!” the Duluth NWS office tweeted about 5 a.m. Thursday. There were reports of flash flooding in the wider area, including at Hill City, a town of about 600 residents in Aitkin County. The entire area south of Lake Vermilion, already sodden from recent rains, was under a flood warning, with road washouts expected.

The weather system was accompanied by thunderstorms that produced as many as 1,500 lightning strikes in 15 minutes, the Weather Service reported.