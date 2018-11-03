Title game teaser in the Big Easy?

The NFC’s top two records clash when the Rams (8-0) visit a 6-1 Saints team that hasn’t lost since Week 1. Rams quarterback Jared Goff is 7-0 with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in his past seven road games. The Saints rank 28th in pass defense but first in run defense, which might help slow Todd Gurley, who leads the NFL in rushing and touchdowns (15). The Saints’ Alvin Kamara has 10 touchdowns in 11 career home games.

Packers head to Foxborough

Only the second meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady as starters will take place during Green Bay’s brutal stretch of four road games in five weeks. A week after playing at the Rams, the Packers are at New England, home to Miami, at Seattle and at Minnesota. In 2014, Rodgers and Brady combined for 613 yards and four TDs in a 26-21 Packers win at Lambeau. The Pats have won nine in a row at home.

Rivers starts 200th in a row

The Chargers have won four consecutive and are coming off their bye. Seattle has won four of five and now gets to play six of its last nine games at home. Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers will start his 200th straight game. The Chargers have given up only 10 sacks, second fewest in the league. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a perfect passer rating (158.3) in last week’s win over the Lions.

Can the Redskins hang on in East?

The flurry of trades involving the NFC East brought receivers Amari Cooper to Dallas and Golden Tate to Philly. The division-leading Redskins countered by adding safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the league’s fourth-ranked defense. Sunday, they play a Falcons team decimated by injuries. But Atlanta does have Matt Ryan and healthy receivers. Ryan has 13 TDs and no interceptions in the past five games.

Ravens going for sweep of Steelers

The Steelers have won three games in a row since their 26-14 loss at home to Baltimore. The Ravens look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Carolina with their first season sweep of their AFC North rivals since 2015. Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens are an NFL-best 18-3 at home in November. In 21 games against the Ravens, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 12-9 with 35 touchdowns.

PREDICTION

When Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed and the league’s only unbeaten team came away with Jacksonville pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. — the third overall pick in 2015 — one headline blared, “Are the Rams now unstoppable?” For many, the answer appears to be a resounding yes. Knowing the NFL, that can mean only one thing: The Rams will lose to Drew Brees in New Orleans on Sunday.

MARK CRAIG