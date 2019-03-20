World-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo is sparking joy among shoppers feeling the urge to clean out their homes. But once you master the organizing expert's novel approach to decluttering, what do you do with all the stuff you don't want? Here are five more rules to embrace:

Be smart about what you are selling

Study a variety of sites from ThredUp and Poshmark to find out what they accept, what carries the best value and any fees. Make sure to sell in-season items and only clean garments. For those who have a closet full of Chanel and Prada bags, check out luxury consignment online retailer TheRealReal.com.

At thredUP, only 40 percent of received items are accepted and sold online; the rest are donated. Consider apps that help you sell locally

Move over Craigslist. A growing number of marketplace apps like LetGo and OfferUp let you sell locally the big sofa or other large item that would be too expensive to ship across the country. EBay also allows customers to post local listings. Many give the option to register with your Facebook account, helping to verify its members and make it a safer exchange. Figure out what can be donated

You don't want to waste time carting a big piece of furniture to only find out your local thrift store doesn't want it. Best to call the local Salvation Army or Goodwill store to make sure they can either pick up the item or you can drop it off. And sometimes the website guidelines can be outdated. Best to call to make sure the rules have changed.

Scrutinize donation bins

Heading to a local donation bin may be convenient, but unfortunately, many items wind up supporting for-profit groups. Look for signs that spell out a clear mission statement. Also, look at what percent of sales are contributed to the charitable organization. Be wary of a donation bin without a clear mission statement.

Recycle electronics

Many electronics makers and retailers offer recycling programs. Amazon allows customers to receive an Amazon.com gift card in exchange for a variety of electronics including Amazon devices.

Local players like Tech Dump accept a variety of electronics like cellphones, laptops and tablets, at no charge. And, of course, there's always that garage sale.

ASSOCIATED PRESS