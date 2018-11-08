Let’s start with this: When it comes to the Jimmy Butler trade saga, I’m out of the prediction game.

When news broke more than seven weeks ago that Butler wanted to be traded from the Timberwolves, conventional wisdom was that a deal could come together quickly despite the poor timing. The Wolves excused Butler from the early part of training camp, and my guess was a trade would happen within a week of that milestone.

Things quieted down and I only became more convinced that something was about to happen — and it almost did before a reported deal between the Heat and Wolves broke down not long before the start of the season.

Then Butler made his noisy return to practice. This has to be it, right? Now he’s going to be dealt. Nope.

The season started, and a weird sort of dysfunctional equilibrium set in. Butler has mostly played — and mostly put up good numbers when he does — but has also sat out three games and insisted he calls the shots on those decisions.

Here we are on Nov. 8, and Butler is still with the Wolves.

With that as a preamble, don’t confuse what I’m about to write as a prediction — just a calculation based on adding up a number of parts that leads to this conclusion: I have no idea if the Wolves feel this way, too, but I think right now would be a good time to finally trade Butler. Here are my reasons:

1 The perception (and reality) of dysfunction is not healthy and needs to stop.

In the Ben Folds Five song “Battle of Who Could Care Less,” the singer croons about pitching an idea to the Franklin Mint (adding an expletive in the middle that Butler is also said to have used in his practice rant when saying the team couldn’t win without him).

Fine pewter portraits of

General apathy and major boredom singing

Whatever and ever Amen

Substitute general soreness — the Butler injury designation against Utah that has taken on a life of its own — and you have this year’s Timberwolves instead. Until Butler is traded, the season is whatever and ever, Amen.

Within the team, it’s impossible to know what impact Butler’s drama is having in the locker room, but at the very least we can say it’s not helping. Karl-Anthony Towns has looked out of sorts for much of the first 12 games. The team is last in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage, which is a stat that takes aim at their collective effort.

Outside the locker room, the Wolves have become punchlines throughout NBA circles. The way Butler has seemingly called the shots at every turn, with little resistance from coach/basketball president Tom Thibodeau, is unhealthy and deserves to be ripped.

If there was any internal hope that Butler being on the team could somehow work out well — a hope that ran contrary to what almost every rational person would conclude — that hope is gone. A trade should have been made weeks ago, so it certainly should be made now.

2 The one potential benefit of holding onto Butler — that he might help the Wolves win some games and get off to a hot start — has not proved to be true.

Sure, Minnesota has played one of the toughest schedules in the NBA so far this season. But a team coming off a 47-win season would reasonably hope to be at least .500 right now. Instead, Minnesota is 4-8 — including a ghastly 0-7 mark on the road.

The Wolves are second-to-last in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and while they have only looked truly awful in two games this year — blowout losses to Milwaukee and Portland — I can think of just one game this year (a home win over Indiana) where I came away impressed by the overall team effort and output.

There have been other memorable individual performances (hello, Derrick Rose’s 50-point game and Butler’s lights-out shooting vs. the Lakers in Minnesota) but if the feeling last year was this was a collection of individuals that feeling has only been magnified this season. The Wolves have been better when Butler plays, but they’re still just 3-6 when he’s on the court vs. 1-2 when he’s off it.

3 Keeping Butler means the constant risk of Butler sustaining a serious injury — the worst-case scenario for both the team and player.

In this sense, we can’t chide Butler (and the Wolves) for trying to keep him healthy with rest. It’s just the means by which they are going about it that’s strange.

The bigger issue is that when Butler isn’t resting, he’s one bad step away from catastrophe. This isn’t some iron man — Butler, for as competitive as he is (and perhaps as a result of it in some ways), routinely misses about 15 games per NBA season with various ailments. He missed 23 a year ago, the bulk of which came after a meniscus injury.

Any sort of meaningful injury would either impact the Wolves’ ability to trade him at all or at least diminish the potential value they get in return. That’s not good for the Wolves or Butler — or fans, who hold their breath every time Butler does something weird on the court like play defense with one hand in his pocket.

4 The trade market might cool down, and in fact maybe it already has.

The Heat made its big push for Butler before the season started, reportedly relenting on including Josh Richardson in a potential deal. Richardson is now off to a strong start (20.7 ppg) at a fraction of Butler’s projected cost. Richardson does have a career-high usage rate that might be a result of Miami pumping up his value, but they also might look at his production and their record (5-5) and decide they’re better off this way.

The Rockets’ offer of four first-round picks came in the midst of a 1-5 start. They’ve since won three in a row, and the longer they play well without Butler the more they might wonder if they are just fine without him.

That’s not to say both teams aren’t still interested (or couldn’t get re-interested), nor is it to say another team (76ers?) could swoop in at any moment. But it does seem like there was a sweet spot to make a deal in which the Wolves had some leverage. That leverage isn’t all gone, but I don’t think it’s increasing the longer they hold onto Butler.

5 There’s a chance to frame a deal as an immediate success and change the narrative of the season.

Here’s my bonus reason, thinking like a Wolves executive — maybe not Thibodeau, but someone else who could have the ear of owner Glen Taylor.

The start of the season has been in many ways a disaster. The Wolves are 0-4 on the road trip, 4-8 overall and are already falling behind in the playoff race of a brutal Western Conference. They have been booed at home — both Thibodeau and Butler — where they have played to two crowds barely topping 10,000, both of which were smaller than any crowds a year ago.

But they also haven’t been home since Rose dropped 50 on Halloween, so the recent dysfunction has played out away from the local fan base. After one more road game at Sacramento on Friday, though, that is about to change in a big way.

Starting Monday against the Nets, 10 of the Wolves’ next 12 games are at Target Center. Quite a few of those are beatable opponents, as a brutal early schedule eases up.

So here’s what you do: Round up every interested team in the next 24 hours and tell them, “Give us your best offer by the end of the day Saturday.” And then make a trade Sunday.

You avoid Butler playing another game at Target Center, where even when he performs well and is cheered things feel weird. You bring in some new players in a trade, giving fans a long look at them. And you perhaps manufacture (or genuinely create) the impression that the trade has paid immediate dividends because you’re suddenly winning games against a softer schedule.

Or, you know, let this fester and continue to dominate every headline. Your choice.