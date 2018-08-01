“If you can throw an axe, this would be a good thing to put on your acting résumé,” said Evan Walters, commissioner of the World Axe Throwing League. That’s because Hollywood loves to have action heroes who can toss an ax. As proof, here are our favorite scenes from movies or television involving flying blades.

1. In the 1960s, actor Ed Ames portrayed a Cherokee character named Mingo in the NBC television series “Daniel Boone.” When Ames appeared on the “Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson on April 29, 1965, to demonstrate his tomahawk throwing skills, he took aim at a wooden target with the outline of cowboy and hit the cowboy square in the groin. The ensuing studio guffaws — egged on by quips from Carson — resulted in what’s said to be one of the longest laughs in television history: https://bit.ly/1w6Y5rO

2. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon claimed to find the old prop used for the famous Ed Ames appearance when “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the show and challenged him to an ax throwing contest on Sept. 12, 2017. It turns out that maybe Fallon should’ve been the action star: https://bit.ly/2xkoBaW

3. In the 2000 film “The Patriot,” set during the American Revolution, an American militiaman played by Mel Gibson ambushes a party of British soldiers. The bloody scene shows the redcoats what a flying tomahawk can do: https://bit.ly/1hAT5qk

4. The 1958 epic movie “The Vikings” starring Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis features more than one ax throwing scene, including an attack on a castle in which Viking warriors throw their axes into a wooden gate to form foot and hand holds for the hero to climb up and release the drawbridge: https://bit.ly/2LpOPB8

5. Not an ax throwing scene, but still one of the coolest throws of a bladed weapon in movie history occurs when the character played by James Coburn wins a duel against a gunman by throwing a knife in the classic 1960 western “The Magnificent Seven”: https://bit.ly/1RjaGBV