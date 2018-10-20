Chiefs, Bengals on Sunday night

The Chiefs might be the second-best team in the league, but they sure do miss safety Eric Berry. Their 2,042 passing yards allowed is the most by any team through six games since 1940. It helps KC that this game was flexed to prime time. But it helps Cincinnati wrecking ball Geno Atkins that KC center Mitch Morse (concussion) is unlikely to play and that right guard Laurent Duernay-Tardif (leg) is on injured reserve.

Ravens D hosts Saints offense

For the second time in three weeks, the top scoring team faces the stingiest defense. The Ravens defense (12.8) is hoping it fares better against the Saints’ offense (36.0) than the Jaguars did in Kansas City did. Windy conditions are expected, which would favor a Ravens defense coming off 11 sacks and a shutout at Tennessee. Drew Brees throws to his backs a lot, which is something the Ravens are good at containing.

Are Rams ripe for an upset at 49ers?

It seems almost too easy for the NFL’s last undefeated team. But the 6-0 Rams should ask Green Bay what kind of test the wounded 49ers were last Monday night. Kyle Shanahan befuddled the Packers in the first half with an offense that averaged 10 yards a play. If 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman takes away Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods, Rams quarterback Jared Goff will be shorthanded with Cooper Kupp (knee) ruled out.

More Matt Nagy magic vs. Patriots?

New England visits Chicago coming off a win over Kansas City. However, the Patriots did give up 446 yards and 40 points. Bears coach Matt Nagy was the Chiefs offensive coordinator last year when KC KO’d the Pats with 537 yards and six TDs in a 42-27 rout. The Bears are trying to stay atop the NFC North. Keep an eye on Julian Edelman in his third game back. Dolphins slot receiver Albert Wilson had 155 yards and two TDs last week.

Lions try to get back into race

Detroit has had a bye week to rest up for the South Florida heat that wilted the Bears in OT last week. A win would make every NFC North team .500 or better. With Ryan Tannehill ruled out early in the week, the Lions have focused on Brock Osweiler, who’s coming off a career game in which he threw for 380 yards and three TDs. Miami also has the seventh-ranked run game, while Detroit’s run defense ranks 29th.

Prediction

Well, we’re 0-6 thanks to the Bears losing and the Khalil Mack sack machine coming up empty last week. Sorry, Baltimore, but you’re up. Saints coach Sean Payton is 7-2 coming out of bye weeks, but the Ravens’ defense, home-field advantage and windy conditions will prevail against Brees (above) and the top scoring offense. And, yes, you’re welcome, Drew.

MARK CRAIG