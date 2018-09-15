Will Big Ben bounce back?

Turning the ball over six times in a tie at Cleveland is no way to start a season. So Pittsburgh heads to Kansas City looking to bounce back. Ben Roethlisberger had three interceptions and a 60.5 passer rating against the Browns. The Chiefs are 1-0, but they also gave up 541 yards to the Chargers. Philip Rivers threw for 424 yards, three touchdowns and a 103.7 passer rating.

Improvements for Patricia’s team

You hate to say a new coach is at risk of losing his team before the end of September, but that’s how bad the Lions looked in a 31-point home loss to a Jets team starting a 21-year-old rookie at quarterback. Next up for Lions coach Matt Patricia is a West Coast trip to San Francisco to play a 49ers team that turned the ball over four times and still gave the Vikings some fits at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dose of Case Keenum’s magic?

Raiders coach Jon Gruden heads for Denver coming off a 20-point home loss and constant bashing for trading Khalil Mack. In Denver, Case Keenum is 1-0 despite throwing three interceptions against Seattle. Two were turned into touchdowns, while the other came in the red zone. A win would make the Broncos 2-0 for the second straight year. Of course, they went on to lose 11 of their last 14 a year ago.

Browns Visit Big, ANGRY Easy

For the first time in 18 games, the Browns didn’t lose when they tied the Steelers in Week 1. All it took not to lose was to go plus-five in turnovers. Meanwhile, the most unexpected loss was turned in by the Saints at home against a Bucs team missing Jameis Winston. As 9½-point favorites, the Saints seemed helpless as Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. The pressure is on New Orleans. Big-time.

Will Bears be rewarded?

Everyone can agree the Bears are better with Mack coming over from Oakland and coach Matt Nagy coming over from modern football to replace John Fox. But they’re also 0-1 after Aaron Rodgers’ heroic comeback from being down 20-0 last Sunday night. The Bears once again will be in prime time when they face the Seahawks on Monday. Denver sacked Seahawks QB Russell Wilson six times last week.

Prediction

A week after rushing for 96 yards, Washington’s Adrian Peterson will top 100 against the Colts, who gave up 95 yards to Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon last week. Peterson will have to do it with a big play because teammate Chris Thompson appears to be ready for more work after rushing for 65 yards on just five carries last week.

