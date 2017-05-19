The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that five more people have died from overdoses related to the powerful drug carfentanil, bringing the total to 10 deaths in Minnesota.

“We remain vigilant and continue to order the carfentanil and designer opioid testing on a case-by-case basis after considering the autopsy findings, investigation and laboratory results,” Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County medical examiner, said Friday morning.

Carfentanil, a powerful new opioid to the state, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, another synthetic opioid. Its intended use is a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals.

Currently, routine drug and alcohol screens do not detect the drug, so samples must be sent to a specialized lab for testing.

Carfentanil is so powerful that it can also harm police, medics and other first responders exposed to the drug. The substance can come in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, patches and spray. Some forms can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.

Authorities said the latest victims probably didn’t know that carfentanil had been laced into the heroin they purchased.

DAVID CHANEN