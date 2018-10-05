Josie Johnson/Star Tribune photo by Jerry Holt

Five Minnesotans are now stars of a national video series celebrating ground-breaking achievements in the civil-rights movement.

Sharon Sayles Belton, the former Minneapolis mayor, and current St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter were among those honored Thursday for their inclusion in "Voices of the Civil Rights Movement." Their short testimonials premiered during a celebration at the Minnesota History Center.

Others joining the exclusive club include fair-housing advocate Josie Johnson, Macalester College Prof. Mahmoud El-Kati and activist Harry "Spike" Moss. All were attendence except for Carter, but his parents were on hand to accept the well wishes from over 150 spectators.

The video series, sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal and the Equal Justice Initiative, consists of 16 hours of interviews collected over the past five years.

"At long last, the project has made its way to Minnesota," said Ebonne Ruffins, vice president for local media development at Comcast, which is based in Philadelphia.

You don't have to be a Comcast subscriber to watch the videos. They are being featured at a kiosk in the History Center and can also be viewed for free here.