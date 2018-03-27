A motorist who allegedly ran a red light struck an ambulance Monday night in Blaine and caused the emergency vehicle to roll over, police said.

The Allina ambulance was transporting a woman and her 3-year-old son to a hospital when the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 65 and 109th Avenue.

A teen driver was making a left turn from northbound Hwy. 65 to westbound 109th Avenue when he struck the ambulance which was headed south on Hwy. 65. The teen had a red light and did not obey it, police said.

The teen driver, both patients in the ambulance and the ambulance’s two crew members were taken to hospitals with noncritical injuries.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The teen driver will be charged with a misdemeanor, police said.