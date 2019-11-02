FIVE FREE-AGENT PITCHING TARGETS

LHP Madison Bumgarner (above), San Francisco: The 30-year-old, a three-time World Series champion, could influence Twins pitchers the way Nelson Cruz influenced the hitters this season. Led the NL in starts this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler, N.Y. Mets: He pitched a career-high 195 innings in 2019, indicating the 29-year-old is all the way back following Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2015. Throws hard and avoids hard contact.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, L.A. Dodgers: He turns 33 in March, OK? But the crafty lefty is 21-8 with a 2.21 ERA in 44 starts over the past two seasons and threw 182⅔ innings in 2019. And he won’t require a five-year deal.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, Twins: He picked the right time to hit free agency, as the 29-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, including an invitation to his first All-Star Game.

LHP Will Smith, San Francisco: Any free-agent dollars should be allocated on starters, but Smith, 30, would give the Twins another lefthander in the bullpen, and an elite one at that.

La VELLE E. NEAL III