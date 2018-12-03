Beltrami County prosecutors have charged five men in connection with the September death of a 19-year-old who fell from the seventh floor of a dormitory at Bemidji State University.

The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that each of the men have been charged with gross misdemeanors for providing alcohol to minors. The charges from an investigation into the death of Isaac Jon Morris, of Cokato, Minn.

Morris was found lying on the ground bleeding in the early morning hours of Sept. 30 after falling from a window of Tamarack Hall. He died of significant internal head trauma, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled.

Police detectives classified Morris’ death as an accident.

Charged with two gross misdemeanor counts for furnishing alcohol to individuals under 21 were Bryce Peter Mattson, Jack William Mathison, Aaron Elliot Trebelhorn, Zachary Charles Morse and Jordan Trowbridge Swan.

According to the charges, Morris, who was not a Bemidji State student, had attended a large house party on the 2500 block of Calihan Avenue NE and had been drinking in the hours before the fall. Mattson, Mathison, and Trebelhorn pooled funds to buy kegs and sold cups to attendees. Morse and Swan also bought kegs and hosted the party at a residence.

Several witnesses told investigators that they had seen Morris at the party, attended by 45 to 50 people, and that he had been drinking.

A friend told investigators that he and Morris had been at the party for about 90 minutes and paid $5 for cup.

If convicted, each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.