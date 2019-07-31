Many anglers haven’t heard of the late Buck Perry, which is unfortunate, because they’re missing out on a vast storehouse of fishing information, and missing out also on a lot of bass, walleyes and northern pike that can be caught with Perry’s “spoonplugs.” Replaced in recent times by crankbaits, spoonplugs (bucksspoonplugs.com) were developed by Perry to run true at specific depths while trolled at high speeds. Times have changed, but fish haven’t: They’ll still whack spoonplugs.
DENNIS ANDERSON
