Fishing was slow for all species on Opening Day at Moose Lake near Bemidji. But 12-year-old Cooper Anderson, above, enjoyed success when he landed a trophy walleye, 28 inches long. The fish was kept for mounting by a taxidermist, at Cooper’s urging.

David Whitescarver of Golden Valley, caught the first walleye of his life Saturday afternoon on Opening Day. He was using a jig and minnow in shallow, cold water on Lake Vermilion. The Virginia native had never fished before in Minnesota.

Chad Anderson of Brainerd, was trolling Saturday in a lake near Tower, Minn., when he hooked a 19-inch walleye while trolling a crankbait. His group of four was surrounded by other boats who weren’t getting many bites on jigs and minnows.

Theo Drake, 5, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., proudly holds a bass he caught Saturday in western Wisconsin on Staples Lake, near Comstock.

