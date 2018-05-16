Fishing was slow for all species on Opening Day at Moose Lake near Bemidji. But 12-year-old Cooper Anderson, above, enjoyed success when he landed a trophy walleye, 28 inches long. The fish was kept for mounting by a taxidermist, at Cooper’s urging.
A first-timer
David Whitescarver of Golden Valley, caught the first walleye of his life Saturday afternoon on Opening Day. He was using a jig and minnow in shallow, cold water on Lake Vermilion. The Virginia native had never fished before in Minnesota.
Trolling wins out
Chad Anderson of Brainerd, was trolling Saturday in a lake near Tower, Minn., when he hooked a 19-inch walleye while trolling a crankbait. His group of four was surrounded by other boats who weren’t getting many bites on jigs and minnows.
All about that bass
Theo Drake, 5, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., proudly holds a bass he caught Saturday in western Wisconsin on Staples Lake, near Comstock.
Staff Reports
