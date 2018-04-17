Looks like Spring is near, finally — waiting on the other side of Wednesday’s snowstorm.

That storm is not expected to be as severe as the historic one that fell over the Twin Cities last weekend.

Beginning Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts weather to be “normal April-like,” said meteorologist Ross Carlyon: sunny and dry across Minnesota, including the metro area, with the high crossing the 50-degree mark this weekend.

Southern Minnesota, including the metro area, is under a winter weather advisory. The Weather Service forecast shows accumulating snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow — 5 to 8 inches — is expected for the area from St. James to Owatonna, where between 5 and 8 inches is predicted, the weather service said. No snow is predicted for northern part of the state.

In Twin Cities, a fresh 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to add to the existing pile by 2 p.m. Wednesday. The southern part of the metro area, including Scott and Dakota counties, will receive the bulk of it, the forecast said. A mix of snow, rain and freezing rain is expected to start by 4 a.m. Wednesday and continue through the evening.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Waseca and Steele counties in southern Minnesota, where 5 to 8 inches of snow is predicted. Also, a winter weather advisory has been issued for areas from Madison to Red Wing, where 3 to 6 inches of snow can be expected.

Nine-year-old twins Chrissy and C.J. Burkhart had a snowball fight as they made an igloo in their yard when school was canceled because of the snow on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to remain below normal, at 38 degrees. But it is on an upward glide after Wednesday till the end of the month, at least.

“The higher temperature on Thursday will be low 40s, mid-40s on Friday, upper 40s on Saturday, low 50s on Sunday and above 50s on Monday,” Carlyon said.

“So whatever happens in snowfall, will melt in rising temperature in days after Wednesday,” he said.

Last weekend’s blizzard, bringing between 15 and 24 inches of snow, broke three snow records set in 1983. By the end of the storm, 26.1 inches of snow had fallen in April, breaking the 1983 record of 21. 8 inches.

In Minneapolis, authorities were busy tagging illegally parked vehicles and dragging them to the Minneapolis impound lot on Tuesday — the third day of the Snow Emergency parking restrictions in place. On Tuesday, the cars were not supposed to be parked on the odd sides of the streets in Minneapolis. More than 570 cars were towed till Monday night, the officials said.