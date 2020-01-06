When: Saturday, 3:35 p.m.

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. This is the first NFL playoff game at Levi’s Stadium, which opened in 2014 and played host to Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016.

TV: Ch. 11. NBC will televise with Al Michaels on play-by-play and Cris Collins-worth as analyst.

Odds: The 49ers are a 7-point favorite.

About San Francisco: The 49ers (13-3) beat Seattle on the final weekend to claim the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed. Their 479 points were the second-most in the NFL, behind Baltimore.

49ers vs. Vikings: The teams have played 47 times and the series is tied 23-23-1. They last met in 2018 and the Vikings won at home 24-16.

Playoff meetings: San Francisco leads 4-1.

Scouting report: Jimmy Garappolo passed for 3,978 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. RB Raheem Mostert moved into a key role because of injuries and had 772 yards on 137 carries (5.6). All-Pro TE George Kittle was the leading receiver (85 catches). LB Fred Warner had a team-high 118 tackles, while cornerback Richard Sherman led the team with three interceptions.