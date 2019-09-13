Kennicott Brothers floral wholesale in Roseville will have its first warehouse after nearly a decade in business in the Twin Cities. Organizers of the Chicago-based business say the event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14. It will include items for crafters, brides, event organizers and interior designers.

The selection includes votive holders, vases, raffia, ribbon, candelabras, pedestals, urns, silk flowers, glassware, holiday decor, and candles at 50-75% off. Sample prices include 7-inch gold or silver mercury vases $14.25 (reg. $43), 8-inch hurricane candle holders $16.25, (reg. $49, 3-inch floating candles $2 (reg. $6),4-inch LED pillar candles $6.50, (reg. $20). and 30-inch white planter urns $131 (reg. $393).Live flowers and plants are not included in the sale. All merchandise is new,

The sale is held at Kennicott Brothers warehouse location (2265 W. County Rd. C, Roseville, 952-831-8008).