The Twins put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb inflammation Monday.

Cron missed five games in early July because of the same injury. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBI and is hitting .263.

Miguel Sano will play first as the Twins open a three-game series against the Yankees tonight at Target Field.

Two pitchers, Lewis Thorpe and Cody Stashak, were recalled from Class AAA Rochester and pitcher Zack Littell was sent down.

Center fielder Byron Buxton (concussion protocol) was not activated.

Thorpe, 23, started a game in June for the Twins, giving up two runs in five innings against the White Sox.

Stashak, 25, has not appeared in the major leagues. He was 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA for the Red Wings.

Littell was 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA for the Twins in 14 games.

Here are tonight's lineups:

Yankees

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Edwin Encarnacion, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Aaron Hicks, CF

Luke Voit, DH

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Mike Tauchman, LF

C.C. Sabathia, P

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Max Kepler, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Luis Arraez, 3B

Martin Perez, P