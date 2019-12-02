The Twins will not tender a contract to first baseman C.J. Cron, making him a free agent.

Cron, who will be 30 on Jan. 5, is entering his third year of arbitration eligibility and was projected to make $7.7 million next season through the arbitration process.

He was hampered by a bad thumb for much of the season and had surgery after the season, in which he hit 25 home runs with 78 RBI and a .253 batting average. He was fourth among American League first basemen with a .992 fielding percentage.

Cron had similar numbers in 2018 with Tampa Bay, hitting .253 with 30 homers and 74 RBI. The Rays non-tendered him to avoid the $4.8 million salary he got from the Twins.

The Twins also did not tender a contract to reliever Trevor Hildenberger. In 132 games over the past three seasons for the Twins, the submarining righthander was 9-11 with a 5.35 ERA.

Monday was deadline day for major league teams to tender arbitration eligible players. The Twins signed infielder Ehire Adrianza to a one-year, $1.6 million deal and tendered Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario, Jose Berrios, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Taylor Rogers and waiver-wire pickup Matt Wisler.

Adrianza, a 30-year-old utility player who batted .272 with 16 extra-base hits in 83 games in 2019, is the first of the 10 to agree to a deal for next season.

Players must have completed three seasons in the major leagues to qualify for salary arbitration, which takes place in January, or have enough service time to be among the top 22 percent of players who have more than two seasons.

Cruz honored

Nelson Cruz in 2019 was the leading home run hitter on the game's greatest home-run hitting team, helping the Twins win their first AL Central title since 2010. And on Monday, in a vote by the Baseball Writers Association of America, he was named the winner of the Edgar Martinez Award as the major league's best designated hitter, for the second time in three years.

Cruz, whose 41 homers in 120 games made him just the third Minnesota player ever to eclipse 40 home runs, was also voted the award, named for the Mariners' Hall of Fame, in 2017 while with Seattle. The longtime slugger, who turned 39 in July, signed a two-year contract with the Twins last January.

Despite battling a wrist injury that cost him nearly a month's worth of games, Cruz easily surpassed 35 home runs for the sixth consecutive season, and in late September reached 400 home runs for his career. Cruz's .639 slugging percentage, the highest in Twins' history, ranked third in the major leagues, and his 1.031 OPS trailed only Jim Thome's 1.039 in 2010 for the best by a Twin (minimum 100 games).

Cruz is the third Twin ever to earn the honor as best designated hitter. Chili Davis was named best DH in 1991; in 1996, Paul Molitor claimed the award, which was renamed for Martinez in 2004.