After it pledged to donate all of Thursday’s profits to Planned Parenthood, First Avenue nightclub had a rock-starry day being on the opposite side of the street from President Trump’s rally at Target Center.

The star-covered facade of the famed 49-year-old music hall was prominently featured in national newscasts and photos from Thursday’s events in downtown Minneapolis, thanks in part to a “Diaper Don” protest balloon it allowed on its roof. Meanwhile, the club’s adjoining restaurant the Depot Tavern reported its biggest sales ever for a normal business day, and staff claimed many patrons came in primarily to support the cause.

All told, First Ave said it will donate $18,166 in profits to Planned Parenthood North Central States off the Depot revenue and Thursday’s two concerts, which were headlined by touring bands the Oh Sees and Ballyhoo.

“We just wanted to try to make something positive out of us being inadvertently across the street from this thing, and I think we accomplished that,” said general manager Nate Kranz.

The club earned praise on social media from such national music stars as Margo Price and Yo La Tengo for its donation plans. However, it also faced backlash from many Planned Parenthood detractors who pledged to boycott the historic venue, where the Texas band Cigarettes After Sex and “Femmebot” singer Charli XCX perform this weekend.