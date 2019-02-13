It’s been a busy week for concert announcements from First Avenue -- especially for concerts not actually happening at First Ave.

The club’s ever-expanding promotional arm announced three big summer outdoor gigs in recent days, as if to keep all their polar-vortex-cursed customers from moving south between now and July. Two of the newly announced shows are repeats of sold-out shows last summer. Here’s a rundown:

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES (July 6, Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth): After the beloved acoustic sextet returned from a nearly two-year hiatus last year, so did their big hometown mini-fest at the most scenic concert venue in the state. And they sold the place out! This year, they’re bringing up pal Erik Koskinen and inviting Duluth’s own Gaelynn Lea to perform with them, along with Early Eyes, Zoo Animal and Pert Near Sanstone’s banjoist Adam Kiesling. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for $30 via eTix.com and First Ave outlets. Unlike last year, this year the show does not conflict with the Basilica Block Party, which (per Tuesday's announcement) falls a weekend later.

GARY CLARK JR. (Aug. 9, Surly Festival Field, Minneapolis): The Texas guitar hero sold out the flat and workable patch of green space behind Surly Brewing last year with 5,700 fans, and this year he’s generating even more buzz with the single and title track from his new album, “This Land,” a seething rocker written in response to America’s current racial tensions. The record of the same name lands next week. Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday for $50 via eTix.

SHAKEY GRAVES & DR. DOG (Aug. 17, Surly Festival Field): After they both packed the Palace Theatre on their own last year, the Texas roots rocker and the Philly psychedelic-soul band will pair up for what should be one of the most danceable guitar-rock gigs of the year. There’s extra value in opening act Caroline Rose, too, a high-energy Long Islander who was a favorite of ours among both SXSW and Entry shows last year. Also on sale Friday for $35.