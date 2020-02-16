Firefighters battled a huge house fire in Forest Lake after dark and rescued three dogs from the otherwise unoccupied home, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze struck the home about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 20400 block of N. Goodvine Trail, according to fire officials.

"We are very pleased to report that our crews rescued all three dogs from the blaze!" Forest Lake Fire and Rescue reported early Sunday on Facebook. "The dogs were in fair condition and transported to a veterinarian for further examination and care. We have not heard any updates on their condition at the time of this posting."

The house and garage suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage, the posting disclosed.

Authorities haven't said what started the blaze.