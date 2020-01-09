Two structure fires that came on the heels of each other were keeping firefighters busy Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.

No injuries were reported in the blazes, both of which featured flames that could be spotted from a distance.

The first fire, at a one-and-half-story residence in the 3600 block of N. Emerson Avenue, was “fully involved” at about 8 p.m., the Fire Department said in one of several tweets. After knocking down flames on the first floor, firefighters continued to battle fire in the attic and roof.

Even as that fire burned, they were called to another blaze at a two-story duplex in the 4800 block of N. Lyndale Avenue. Close to 10 p.m., firefighters continued to pour water onto that blaze, which had collapsed the building’s roof and was bowing its walls.

STAFF REPORTS