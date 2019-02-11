Fire seriously damaged much of the interior of a St. Paul restaurant in the Highland Park neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The blaze started before 3 a.m. Saturday in the kitchen of Cleveland Wok in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue, just north of Ford Parkway, said fire arson investigator Joe Blank. No one was in the restaurant at the time, Blank said.

Blank said that while the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, “nothing appears suspicious” about its origin.

The restaurant’s interior will need to be gutted ahead of any remodeling, he said. The structure itself remained intact, he added.

Cleveland Wok is one of several adjoining retail outlets that sit near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Ford Parkway. Blank said the other businesses were spared any damage.