A fire tore through St. Paul’s beloved Coffee Cup restaurant Friday night, indefinitely closing the neighborhood hangout.

The cafe’s owners announced the fire on social media, saying that firefighters were still knocking down flames several hours after it began.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this to let our beloved customers, and neighbors know sometime around 5:10 and 5:30 pm tonight we received a call that Coffee Cup is on fire,” owners posted to the business’ official Facebook page. “The most important thing is that everyone is safe. ... Please be patient with us while we navigate moving forward. Coffee Cup will be again!”

The message ran alongside a picture of four firefighters working in heavy smoke outside the building on Rice Street.

St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen told constituents on Facebook that the North End restaurant sustained significant damage from the blaze — though it “appears to have been largely confined to the kitchen area.”

“One civilian was injured attempting to rescue an occupant who was reportedly sleeping in an apartment above the restaurant,” Brendmoen wrote. “All other occupants reportedly out.”

The Coffee Cup is well-known in the community for its generous portions, modest prices and chatty regulars.