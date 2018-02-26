Fire in a mobile home in Inver Grove Heights killed a man and a woman, authorities said Monday.
The blaze broke out about 9 p.m. Sunday on Royal Avenue in the Skyline Village mobile home park in the 7500 block of Concord Boulevard, according to Fire Chief Judy Thill.
Identities of the victims have yet to be released, but emergency dispatch audio from the scene revealed that one person who died was a 34-year-old woman who owned the home.
Authorities also have yet to disclose any details on how the fire began.
