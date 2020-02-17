A bowling alley in St. Peter, Minn., was heavily damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

Crews from three departments responded to the blaze that was reported about 7:30 a.m. at KingPins Bowling Center at 1671 S. 3rd St.

“So sad to hear the Kingpins in St. Peter has been destroyed by fire,” Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, wrote on Facebook. “Thank you … for keeping everyone safe and protecting surrounding properties.”

In a second post, Brand said he hoped the center could be rebuilt.

Originally built in 1962, the center, previously known as Sioux Trail Lanes and Bowlero Lanes, has 12 lanes of bowling with automatic scoring, bumper bowling, a pro shop and bar and grill. It was renamed KingPins in 2011, according to its website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, St. Peter Fire Chief Matt Ulmen told the St. Peter Herald.