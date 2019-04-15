PARIS — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Flames and black smoke were seen shooting from the base of the medieval church's spire on Monday.
The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.
