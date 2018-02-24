For the second year in a row, the Star Tribune compared the largest housing markets in the Twin Cities metro area to determine which were the hottest in 2017.

The Star Tribune's index combines four key housing metrics from year-end data provided by the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors : change in the average price per square foot; average days on market; percent of list price received by sellers, and share of all sales that were foreclosures or short sales.

We ranked each community on the four metrics, then added the rankings together to get an index score. The higher the score, the more likely houses in those areas were selling quickly and for nearly the full asking price. (More details are at the bottom of this page.)

In the graphics below, explore what's happening in your community. Note: this only includes cities with 100 or more sales in 2016, the first year of our index.