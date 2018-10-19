So you didn't win the Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot. Time for Plan B.

Next Saturday's free Financial Planning Day in St. Paul isn't about hiring wealth managers and tax advisers to manage millions. It's for people of everyday means managing debt, buying a home or auto, investing and preparing for retirement.

Instead of a keynote speaker at the event, the group of six panelists will discuss how they took on financial challenges that moderate-income Americans face. "We wanted to find people who are really relatable to the audience," said Grant Meyer, a financial adviser and part of the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota. "These are success stories of people who did it themselves. None are super wealthy and they didn't inherit a lot of money."

Two couples will discuss overcoming debt from student loans and credit cards, a single woman found a way to navigate the uncertainties of retirement, and a young couple found purpose in giving 10 percent of their income to charity without living like ascetics.

Jean Nead, 66, retired last year but said she still remembers at age 28 being unable to pay a tax bill because she and her husband didn't have a rainy-day fund. "I vowed it would never happen to us again." When she heard recently about a friend with an unexpected $10,000 dental bill, she knew she could offer some counsel, if the friend wanted it. Nead, an Edina resident, will speak on the panel as a recent retiree who learned from early mistakes.

Another panelist, Grant Robberson of St. Michael, will speak about how he and his wife went from nearly $45,000 in debt from college and car loans to being able to give 10 percent of their gross income to their church. "It really made us focus where we were spending our money," said Robberson, 37. "There's a little pain and sacrifice involved, but it's forced my wife and I to communicate better on finances."

Elijah Bankole and Heron Abegaze, who dug themselves out of a $161,000 debt in 34 months, and then created a YouTube channel called "Unconventional Millennials" to document their debt-busting, will also speak on the panel.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes 50 minute breakout sessions on topics such as debt management, real world retirement planning, Medicare basics, estate planning and investing basics. The most popular draw is the free one-on-one consultation with more than 30 investment advisers who donate their time. Advisors are not allowed to hand out business cards and do not ask consumers for contact information. Generally, sessions are limited to about 15 minutes during peak times before 12:30 but can be extended if others aren't waiting to speak with an adviser.

Attendees are asked to bring along applicable documents that may help during the one-on-one such as statements for questions about investment choices or credit card bills for debt concerns.

Consumers unable to attend may also contact planners who offer free assistance to families with an adjusted gross income less than $40,000, singles under $20,000 and members of the military. Go to www.fpamn.org, click on the "consumers" tab and then "pro bono outreach."

The 9th annual Twin Cities Financial Planning Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday at Wilder Center (451 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul).