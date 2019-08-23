It was, according to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, a season-defining stretch.

The Lynx were back home in Target Center after having been away six of their past eight games. A stretch that included way too many losses -- three in a row, four out of five.

It needed to stop.

And so, back home for a four-game engagement, the Lynx used a quick start and never trailed in an 86-70 victory over Dallas.

Four of five Lynx starters scored in double figures as Minnesota (14-15) started their homestand well. Dallas (9-19) lost its second consecutive game.

The Lynx opened the game with a 12-3 run, the second quarter 11-0 and the third 11-3 while building a 23-point lead. They still led by 18 entering the fourth, more than enough margin to put the Wings away.

In a game that featured the two contenders for WNBA rookie of the year, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier scored 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five rebounds and four steals. Dallas guard Arika Ogunbowale scored 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting with three assists.

Damiris Dantas hit three of Minnesota’s five three-pointers and scored 17 points. Danielle Robinson, returned to the starting lineup, scored 14 with seven rebounds and Sylvia Fowles scored 12.

Minnesota scored 23 points off 17 Wings turnovers and out-scored Dallas 46-24 in the paint.

– and with Dallas missing six of their first seven – the Lynx bolted to a 13-3 lead to start the game.

The Lynx slowed down, going 3-for-11 the rest of the quarter, but kept their lead. Collier and nine points on 3-for-4 shooting and Fowles had six for the Lynx, who led by as many as 11 in the quarter. It would have been worse had Ogunbowale not led all scorers with 10 points.

Over the first 4:54 of the second quarter the Lynx held the Wings scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting and five turnovers. Meanwhile, Collier (five points) and Temi Fagbenle (four) were helping the Lynx start the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 37-17 lead on Collier’s basket.

The Lynx cooled off and the Wings managed to trim that 20-point lead to 13 three times before the Lynx ended the half with a 47-32 lead. The Lynx scored nine of their 20 points in the quarter off Wings turnovers.

With an 11-3 start to the third quarter, the Lynx went up 58-35 on Robinson’s floater. But Dallas didn’t fold, out-scoring the Lynx 15-10 for the rest of the quarter. Gray’s three-point play with 16.3 seconds left pulled the Wings within 16, but Seimone Augustus’s drive to end the quarter put the Lynx up 18 entering the fourth.

• Free agent Bridget Carleton signed a seven-day contract with the Lynx. The 6-1 forward was the Big 12 Player of the Year this past season, averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for Iowa State. Connecticut drafted her in the second round but waived her July 3.