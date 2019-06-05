Father’s Day is near, and for dads who fish, fillet knives make great gifts. But purchase care is needed, because few knives are as tortured as those that cut fish bones and flesh. Look for stainless steel or, alternatively, high-carbon steel blades (the two vary in edge retention and rust resistance). Knife balance and “feel’’ are also important, as are narrow, thin, pliant blades 6 to 7.5 inches long. Wood handles look cool, but synthetic cleans easier.

Dennis Anderson