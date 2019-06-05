Father’s Day is near, and for dads who fish, fillet knives make great gifts. But purchase care is needed, because few knives are as tortured as those that cut fish bones and flesh. Look for stainless steel or, alternatively, high-carbon steel blades (the two vary in edge retention and rust resistance). Knife balance and “feel’’ are also important, as are narrow, thin, pliant blades 6 to 7.5 inches long. Wood handles look cool, but synthetic cleans easier.
Dennis Anderson
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Hughes to remained sidelined until July
More than seven months removed from ACL surgery, Mike Hughes hasn't practiced with the Vikings and won't until at least training camp in late July, according to coach Mike Zimmer.
Sports
What happens in Vegas could help Coughlin
The Gophers football team had only about one week off between the school year ending and summer session, with classes and player-run practices, beginning.But Carter…
Sports
Wolves fans, get ready for lots of volatility in NBA draft
The NBA draft is a little over two weeks away. I wish I could tell you with some level of confidence what is going to…
Sports
Five small ways to make Wolves much better
There is no offseason in the NBA or in the imaginations of its fans. There is only the constant churn of rumors — and daydreams…
Outdoors
Trophy Tales: This catch is a real crowd pleaser
Take a look at this week's memorable fish catches from around the state.