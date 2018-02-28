A man was fatally shot after fighting with another person Tuesday evening near downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Sgt. Darcy Horn said the victim and the shooter “exchanged words” before shots were fired in the 700 block of East 18th Street.

Officers called to the scene found the victim, who died later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The shooter fled, Horn said, and no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.