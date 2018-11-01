The 50-point club

50-point games in Wolves history:

56 Karl-Anthony Towns, vs. Atlanta, 3/28/18

52 Mo Williams, at Indiana, 1/13/15

51 Kevin Love, at Oklahoma City (2OT), 3/23/12

51 Corey Brewer, vs. Houston, 4/11/14

50 Derrick Rose, vs. Utah, 10/31/18