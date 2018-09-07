Fiery Chicken Thighs With Crispy Yogurt Rice

Serves 4.

Note: Find sambal oelek with Asian foods at the supermarket; use less chile paste if you are not a fan of spicy foods. Pay close attention to the rice as it cooks over medium-low heat. When you hear it begin to crackle, turn the heat down to low. Continue to cook until the bottom side of the rice develops a golden crust. Serve with 1 pound fresh green beans sautéed in 2 tablespoons butter. Toss with 3 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds. From "$10 Dinners," by Julie Grimes.

• 3/4 c. long-grain white rice

• 2 1/2 tbsp. canola oil, divided

• 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, divided

• 1 tbsp. sambal oelek (ground fresh chile paste; see Note)

• 1 tbsp. minced fresh garlic

• 1/4 tsp. ground coriander

• 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 3/4 c. chopped onion

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 1/2 c. plain 2 percent reduced-fat Greek yogurt

• 1 1/2 tbsp. butter

• Cooking spray

Directions

Bring 5 cups water to boil in medium saucepan. Add rice and boil 10 minutes. Drain; rinse and drain again.

Combine 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, sambal oelek, garlic and coriander in small bowl, stirring well. Scrape spice paste into zip-top plastic bag. Add chicken to bag; seal. Toss to coat. Let stand 20 minutes. Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Sprinkle chicken evenly with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Heat a medium, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add onion; cook 5 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and turmeric; cook 1 minute. Combine rice, onion mixture and yogurt in bowl.

Return pan to medium-high heat. Add butter and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan; swirl until butter melts. Add rice mixture to pan, lightly packing rice down. Reduce heat to medium-low. Wrap a clean, dry dish towel around lid, tying it at the handle; place prepared lid on pan. Cook rice, covered, over medium-low heat 10 minutes (do not stir or uncover). Reduce temperature to low and cook 20 more minutes or until rice is tender on top and a golden crust forms on bottom.

Loosen the rice crust with rubber spatula around the edges. Place a plate over top of pan, and invert the rice onto plate, browned side up.

Arrange the top rack of the oven 10 inches from the broiler element. While rice cooks, preheat broiler to high.

Place chicken, skin-side up, on a foil-lined broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 8 minutes or until browned. Turn chicken over; broil 4 more minutes or until done. Serve with rice.