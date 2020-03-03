Just over a year ago, the Wild traded Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala. Here’s how the two stack up since the Feb. 25, 2019, trade:
Fiala Granlund
23 Age 28
79 Games played 74
23 Goals 18
33 Assists 16
56 Points 34
8 Power-play goals 8
3 Game-winning goals 4
Wild
Fiala vs. Granlund: The comparison
