The takeaway after studying the Vikings’ Week 1 depth chart in 2018 vs. 2019? They’re nearly identical with one exception: Offensive line.

Nine of the 11 defensive players listed as starters on the Vikings’ first depth chart in 2019 are the same as they were a year ago at this time. The only differences: Shamar Stephen replaces Sheldon Richardson at defensive tackle and Anthony Harris replaces Andrew Sendejo as a Week 1 safety.

Every offensive skill position player is the same. But the offensive line has four changes out of five spots. Riley Reiff is still a starting tackle, but last year’s Vikings had Tom Compton, Brett Jones, Mike Remmers and Rashod Hill as Week 1 starters. This year, those four have been replaced by Pat Elflein, Garrett Bradbury, Josh Kline and Brian O’Neill.

It makes sense. A 2018 season that went awry had multiple culprits, but poor offensive line play was very high on the list.

