I’m always a little skeptical of viral social media moments because #brands have become pretty good at manufacturing them and then bathing in the millions of nearly free impressions.

The story that surfaced Sunday of a failed marriage proposal at Fenway Park certainly fits that description, since the only known video — a distant Twitter video of the apparent aftermath of the unhappy couple — has a distinct Budweiser logo right in the middle of the shot.

If it was real, though, the details are either awful or spectacular based on how you feel about dudes popping the question on a giant video board in front of tens of thousands of people.

Usually these moments are fairly routine. The woman is surprised (sometimes slightly mortified but in a happy way), she says yes, they hug and kiss, they have a moment on camera and people applaud. In this case, well, it didn’t quite go as planned:

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

Let this be a lesson to all the bros out there considering a ballpark proposal: if you’re unsure of what the answer might be and you think popping the question in public will help, you very well could be wrong.