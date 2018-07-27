Two months ago, Paul Fenton was introduced as the Wild general manager, replacing nine-year GM Chuck Fletcher.

Fenton — who gained a reputation as an assistant GM in Nashville for being part of a group that wasn't afraid to make blockbuster trades — said this: "I like to think outside the box. I like our people who think outside the box."

He also said this: "I'll look at small trades. I'll look at big trades. Whatever is going to improve this organization going forward to give us a chance to win the Stanley Cup, we're going to look."

So far, though, Fenton may have looked. But he has not leapt. The Wild's offseason transaction log shows zero trades. The outside free agent additions have been mostly depth guys, while the two most significant moves to date are re-signing Matt Dumba and forward Jason Zucker.

Meet the new Wild. Same as the old Wild. At least for now.

