A felon from Wisconsin has admitted in court that he told his girlfriend to buy five guns that were turned over to an ex-convict in Minneapolis.

Michael P. Coupe, 27, of Hayward, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Coupe is in federal custody in the Anoka County jail awaiting sentencing.

According to prosecutors, Coupe directed co-defendant Jamie Fleming, 31, of Hayward, to buy four pistols and a rifle last year and falsely state on the federal forms that she was buying them for herself.

The two then traveled to the Twin Cities and handed over the guns to a felon in Minneapolis. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not identify the felon who received the weapons.

Coupe's criminal history in Wisconsin includes felony convictions for assault and fleeing police.

Fleming's case in federal court remains pending.

Paul Walsh