A vigil will take place Monday evening for a man involved in acrobatics and other performance routines who died over the weekend in a south Minneapolis traffic pileup, while police continue to search for other drivers involved.

Jason Ritenour, 32, of Minneapolis, died Sunday morning at Blaisdell Avenue S. and 26th Street W., according to a Facebook posting by ExperTease Fitness.

Injured in Ritenour’s vehicle was his wife, Gaea Dill-D’Ascoli, 31, police said Monday.

“Gaea is recovering in the hospital, however Jason was pronounced dead at the scene,” read the notice from ExperTease, a center where participants get in shape doing burlesque, belly-dancing, pole dancing and other performance-type routines. Dill-D’Ascoli was in satisfactory condition Monday afternoon at Hennepin County Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Jason “was active in the performance community and brought joy, humor and light to the world, and we know he will be dearly missed,” the notice continued. “We will say a special goodbye. Wear blue costumes and glitter if you wish. As he said, there is never enough glitter.”

The center said it will host an informal gathering “if you would like to be with friends and remember him together, all are welcome.”

The crash happened about 9:35 a.m., when two vehicles heading south on Blaisdell ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles traveling west on 26th.

Three people in one of the vehicles that was at fault ran from the scene. Three others in the second vehicle on Blaisdell stayed at the scene.

Ritenour was in one of the vehicles traveling on 26th Street.

Police located one of the people who fled. That person was interviewed by investigators and released.

Anyone with information is asked to text police with a tip to 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the information. Information also can be called in to 612-692-8477.

Jason was involved in “acrobatics, performed at RenFest (the Renaissance Festival) and lots of other things,” said Dylan Sirny, chief instructor at Hwa Rang Do Martial Art Academy in Minneapolis, where Ritenour has been an instructor since high school.

Sirny added that Ritenour and his wife were in Vanuatu for at least two years working for the Peace Corps.